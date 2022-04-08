DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $96.00 at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

