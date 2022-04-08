GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

GAP stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. GAP has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

