Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $305,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

