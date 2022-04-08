Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 270,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

