Ieq Capital LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

