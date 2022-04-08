Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Airgain posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

