Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Sells $25,440.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 273,324 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

