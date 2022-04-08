Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Sells $25,440.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EQ stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
