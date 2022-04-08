Insider Buying: Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider Acquires 121,187 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBNGet Rating) insider Joel Riddle purchased 121,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$32,841.68 ($24,692.99).

  • On Friday, February 11th, Joel Riddle purchased 55,700 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$18,102.50 ($13,610.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.

