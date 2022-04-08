Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $128.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.75.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 907,892 shares of company stock valued at $83,001,057 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $62,484,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

