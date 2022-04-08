Peter Stephens Acquires 90,119 Shares of Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Rating) insider Peter Stephens bought 90,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,957.48 ($27,035.70).

Peter Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etherstack alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Peter Stephens bought 40,881 shares of Etherstack stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$13,899.54 ($10,450.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in licensing mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators worldwide. The company offers wireless protocol stacks (waveforms) for embedded hardware and software defined radios. It provides PMR protocol stacks consisting of DMR mobile station and base station, P25 mobile station and base station, and TETRA mobile station and base station protocol stacks, as well as custom stack development technologies; Etherstack lightweight integrated test environment development tool that allows testing of Etherstack protocol stacks; and Etherstack TraceViewer that allows protocol stack execution traces and test transcripts to be analyzed in intuitive visual formats, such as message sequence charts, timeslot diagrams, and structural views.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etherstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etherstack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.