Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $777.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

