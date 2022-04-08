Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO Sells $251,868.25 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $58,318.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $28.30 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

