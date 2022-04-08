Wedbush Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $9.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 272,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 995,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.