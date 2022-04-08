Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

CONN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

CONN opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 104,261 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Conn’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

