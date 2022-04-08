Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FISI stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $448.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Financial Institutions by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Financial Institutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

