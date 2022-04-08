Amrita Ahuja Sells 2,680 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49.

NYSE SQ opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.23 and a beta of 2.31. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 8.7% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 232.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

