Wells Fargo & Company Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $45.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 271,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,432,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

