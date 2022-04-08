Zacks Investment Research Lowers Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of TRNS opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. Transcat has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.32 million, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Transcat by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.