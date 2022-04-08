The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $63.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.70.

BHF stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,153,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

