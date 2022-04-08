The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $63.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.70.
BHF stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,153,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.