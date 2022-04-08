Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,765,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

