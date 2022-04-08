Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

