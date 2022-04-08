Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

