Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

