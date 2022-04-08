State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,179 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $254,526,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

COIN stock opened at $166.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

