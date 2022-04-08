Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after buying an additional 379,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after buying an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $20.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

