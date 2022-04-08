Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after buying an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

