State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $131,573,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,091,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $132.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

