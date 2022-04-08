Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

