Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

