Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,352 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.53 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

