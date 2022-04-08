Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 345.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

