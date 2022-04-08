Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.88 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

