Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 617,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,809,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,366 shares of company stock worth $287,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

