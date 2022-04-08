Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $14.05 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 102,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,047,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $146.22 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

