Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.74. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $7.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $10,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.