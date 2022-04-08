Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $111,000 in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

