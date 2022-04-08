Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $14.65 Million Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 159,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 240.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

