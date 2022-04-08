Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ambarella by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ambarella by 669.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.