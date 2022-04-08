Zacks: Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

RF stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.