$0.20 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 245,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

