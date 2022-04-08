TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. TTEC posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

