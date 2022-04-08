Xponance Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $130.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.62 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

