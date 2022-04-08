Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 185,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCN opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.55. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

