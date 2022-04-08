Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

