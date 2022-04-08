National Asset Management Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $108.49 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.