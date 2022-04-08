Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 5,809,756 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,809,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.