Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 622,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

