National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $241.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $243.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

