National Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 20,639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 103,404 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

PBD stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.