National Asset Management Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $162,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

